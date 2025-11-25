Investigation underway after 3 people found dead in western Mass. home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a home in western Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home on the 1400 block of State Street in Springfield shortly before 10 a.m. for a report of a stabbing, Springfield Police Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh announced in a post on X.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men and a woman dead in the home, according to Walsh.

Walsh noted that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

No additional details were immediately available.

The department’s homicide unit, under the direction of Captain Trent Duda, is investigating the deaths in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

