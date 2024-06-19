Investigation underway after 3 people found dead in home in western Mass.

WILBRAHAM, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a home in western Massachusetts on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for a well-being check on residents of a home at 851 Main Street found a woman and two men dead inside, according to the Wilbraham Police Department.

The names of the victims haven’t been released and there was no immediate word on their cause of death.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said state troopers assigned to his office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting Wilbraham police with the investigation.

Police noted that there was no danger to the public.

Gulluni said more information would be released when it’s available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group