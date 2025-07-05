NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A teenager has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in New Bedford.

According to the New Bedford Police Department, the incident occurred on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.

Officers say they recieved a report of a teenager who was struck by a vehicle.

Investigation underway after 16-year-old girl hit by car in New Bedford

First responders were able to render medical aid to the 16-year-old girl until she was able to be transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

At this time, there was no word on her condition, but officers say that her injuries “appeared serious.”

The accident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

