Investigation finds no racial slur was used during Mansfield basketball game, school officials say

An investigation has determined a racial slur was not used during a basketball game at Mansfield High last month, school officials announced Friday.

An outside firm found that a person in the Mansfield High student section yelled “Look at me” and not a racial slur while a visiting player Sharon was shooting free throws, Mansfield Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.

In February, Jose Fortunado told Boston 25 News he was watching his brother take on Mansfield when he heard the alleged racial slur. Fortunado expressed concern the incident would affect his younger brother’s college prospects.

“We are all equal no matter who you are no matter where you’re from no matter color no matter anything,” Fortunado told Boston 25 on February 9.

An executive summary report details Mansfield Athletic Director Tim Selmon interviewed players near the student section, “the Nest”, and reviewed videotapes of prior games to determine the yell had a similar cadence to the alleged racial slur.

“These students engage in a longstanding tradition by which cheers or chants are voiced throughout the game, often for the purpose of distracting opposing players. One of these chants is “Look at me,” which is frequently voiced as part of an orchestrated sequence of events in which the student section becomes quiet while an opposing player prepares to shoot a free throw, and then one or two students screams, ‘Look at me,’ after the player receives the ball from the referee,” the report details.

“The Mansfield Public Schools treats reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness and concern. It is not only the obligation of the school to investigate this allegation, but it also reflects our commitment to provide all students, including visiting students, with an educational environment that is healthy, safe and supportive” Superintendent Murphy said. “I appreciate that this concern was brought to our attention. The allegations raised warranted a thorough outside review, and we accept the results of the investigation.”

The report also details that two teachers assigned to sit near the student section say they did not hear the alleged racial slur used and say they would have reacted quickly if they had. The tapes were also sent to a forensic audio expert who was able to isolate the scream from the sounds of the crowded gymnasium and verify ‘Look at me!’ was said, according to the report.

“The Nest, our student section, is always supportive of our student athletes and they create a fun, positive, enthusiastic environment so that all of us who are fans can enjoy the games,” Superintendent Murphy said. “This has been a difficult moment for our school community and particularly for our students who are vocal during the games, so I am pleased that the outside investigator reached a clear and definitive conclusion. I look forward to the excitement of the student athletes on the court and hearing the loud cheers from the Nest as we begin the playoff season.”

Boston 25 News has obtained the audio but is electing not to release it at this time.

