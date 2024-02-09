Mansfield school officials investigating video showing alleged racial slur during basketball game

MANSFIELD, Mass. — Mansfield school officials are investigating an incident caught on camera that allegedly shows a fan at a high school basketball game yelling a racial slur.

In a statement sent out on Friday, Superintendent Teresa Murphy says her administration is taking these allegations very seriously.

“This morning, I was made aware of a social media video being circulated today that contains audio of a member of the audience allegedly shouting a racial slur during the basketball game at Mansfield High School last night,” she said. “Upon learning of this incident, I immediately ordered the launch of an investigation with the assistance of school officials and the district’s School Resource Officer, in keeping with our policies and procedures.”

Boston 25 News has obtained the video but is electing not to release it at this time.

The alleged incident happened at the boy’s basketball home game against Sharon High School. Mansfield won that game 72-58. It is unclear at what point in the game the alleged racial slur was used.

“If our investigation concludes that a racial slur was used, any student involved will face discipline in accordance with our student code of conduct and handbook,” Superintendent Murphy said. “We want all students to feel a sense of belonging and believe there is no place for hateful language in our school or school community. Our core values reflect our wish that all students respect others and act in ways that reflect their best selves.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Sharon Public Schools for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group