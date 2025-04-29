International Northeastern students with revoked visas have had status restored, school says

All international students at Northeastern University who had their visas revoked earlier this month have since their status restored, the university told Boston 25 News on Tuesday.

“We wanted you to be aware that every Northeastern student and recent graduate whose status had been terminated, has since had their status restored in SEVIS,” a university spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The Frequently Asked Questions section on Northeastern’s website was also changed to reflect the news.

Several other students from Harvard University, Northeastern University, UMass Amherst, and UMass Boston also had their visas revoked earlier this month.

Harvard confirms that three undergrad students and two grad students had their visas revoked, but right now, it’s not clear why.

The wave of visa revocations came amid the Trump Administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Boston 25 News has reached out to several other Boston-area colleges and schools to inquire about their student visa statuses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

