Interactive map: Check air quality by ZIP code as Massachusetts wildfires create smoky haze

Brush fires continue to burn across the North Shore of Massachusetts and helicopters are back in the air trying to knock down the fires.

You can check the air quality in your town using the interactive map.

The data in the map refreshes itself hour by hour.

The Environmental Protection Agency monitors how polluted the air is with the Air Quality Index or AQI.

The scale runs from 0 to 500, and the higher the AQI, the more pollution there is in the air. Each range on the AQI scale is given a color. Green has values of 0 to 50 which means air quality is satisfactory, and air pollution poses little or no risk.

Yellow is a moderate level of concern and has values of 51 to 100 which means Air quality is acceptable, however, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups and has values of 101 to 150 which means members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Red is unhealthy levels of air and is at 151 to 200 which means some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

Purple means the air is very unhealthy and has a value index of 201 to 300. A health alert is issued and the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

For a link to the map in Massachusetts, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

