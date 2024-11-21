‘Intensive manhunt’: Mass. State Police capture fugitive wanted in deaths of 3 people

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police have captured a fugitive wanted in connection with the deaths of three people following an “intensive manhunt,” authorities said.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section nabbed 26-year-old Tajon Saxon in New Bedford on Wednesday after he spent nearly a year evading arrest, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Saxon was previously indicted on charges of murder, carrying a loaded illegal firearm, and carrying an illegal firearm in connection with a shooting in Fall River that claimed the life of 23-year-old Diamonte Odom on May 13, 2023.

Saxon was also wanted on a default warrant charging him with two counts of accessory to murder in the deaths of Jovaughn Mills and Miguel Sanjurjo in Fall River in May 2021, the DA’s office said.

He is slated to face a judge in Fall River Superior Court on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

