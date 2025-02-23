‘Insane’: Boston brings the noise for Red Bull Heavy Metal snowboarding competition

BOSTON — The Boston debut of the Red Bull Heavy Metal snowboarding competition went off without a hitch.

Over 20,000 people showed up at City Hall Plaza and Faneuil Hall, the largest snowboarding crowd in Boston History.

Competitors were able to experience the energy of a crowd from a sports-obsessed city.

“This is crazy how many people showed up,” said Benny Milam. “There is a parking lot out there full of people trying to get a view. This is maybe the most insane turnout of a street snowboarding event like ever. I think its time for round two next year.”

Snowboard icon Zeb Powell, who secured a Zone 1 victory, brought a never-before-felt energy to Congress Street.

“That was by far the biggest snowboard crowd I’ve ever seen at any event,” Powell said. “The vibes that Boston brought were insane. I honestly don’t have words. Simply the largest most electric crowd I’ve ever experienced.”

The overall winners of the competition went to Benny Milam & Jess Perlmutter, each Zone specific champ winner went to:

Zone 1 Winners: Zeb Powell & Jess Perlmutter

Zone 2 Winners: Benny Milam & Jess Perlmutter

Zone 3 Winners: Benny Milam & Jayva Jordan

