‘Inmates running the asylum’: 5 officers hospitalized after being attacked inside Mass. prison

LANCASTER, Mass. — The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union blasted the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster as an unsafe prison after inmates attacked five correction officers on Wednesday night.

Two of the correction officers suffered multiple stab wounds after being assaulted by incarcerated individuals inside the maximum-security facility, while three other officers were hurt while responding to the attack, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said.

All five officers, whose names weren’t released, were taken to nearby hospitals. There was no immediate word on the severity of their injuries, but the union said at least one of the officers was stabbed in the back and head.

In a statement released after the attack, the union said, “Massachusetts Department of Correction, ENOUGH! It’s been four years since you authorized the use of the tactical units and did a thorough institution-wide search! How much more do our members have to endure before you decide to keep them safe? The inmates are literally running the asylum. Do your jobs.”

The facility was ultimately secured after the officers were rushed away for treatment and an investigation into the attack was launched. A heavy police presence remained outside the prison on Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, the Boston Herald reported that nearly 40 “homemade, sharpened” weapons were found inside the same prison.

A total of 38 manufactured weapons were seized after a prison guard was exposed to a synthetic cannabinoid and knocked unconscious, according to the newspaper.

Wednesday’s attack remains under investigation.

