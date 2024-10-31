Inmate hospitalized following fight at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center

LANCASTER, Mass. — An inmate is recovering in the hospital after an altercation Thursday morning at a maximum security prison.

According to the Department of Corrections, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers responded inside the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center for a report of a fight between incarcerated people.

One inmate was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. No additional injuries were reported.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the fight remain under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group