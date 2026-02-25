Injuries avoided during wild rollover crash in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Injuries were avoided after a truck rolled over during a crash in Wellesley on Wednesday.

The truck crashed on Route 9 near the Newton border around midday Wednesday.

No one was injured in the crash.

WPD on scene with a one vehicle truck rollover Route 9 east at the the Newton line. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/HaqnLFgH9X — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 25, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

