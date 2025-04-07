Injured hiker rescued after falling falling several feet from Jewell Trail

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — An injured hiker was rescued late Saturday afternoon after taking a fall off the Jewell Trail on Mount Washington.

On Saturday, April 5, around 3:45 P.M., the hiker, William Tessier, 29, from Carignan, Quebec, was on the way down from the mountain with his 4 other companions.

The state’s Fish and Game department says the Tessier slipped and fell on ice on the way down, falling over several feet and then striking an object.

Fish and Game reached out to “the Cog” railway for assistance in getting up to the hiker. They braved several miles of ice, snow, and 60-mile-per-hour winds.

Crews reached him a few hours after the call came in, around 7:24 P.M.

Tessier was treated for multiple injuries to his leg and shoulder and was in the early stages of hypothermia.

20+ people took turns carrying Tessier down the mountain, before finally reaching the cog at 10:15 P.M.

Once back at the base station, Tessier was transferred to Littleton Regional Healthcare for further evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group