Indian nationals in Mass. accused of staging armed robberies at convenience stores for visa benefits

BOSTON — Seven Indian nationals living illegally in Massachusetts are accused of staging armed robberies at local convenience stores so clerks could claim they were crime victims on immigration applications, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

A total of 11 Indian nationals living in Massachusetts, Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Foley said the defendants are:

1. Jitendrakumar Patel, 39, unlawfully residing in Marshfield, Mass.;

2. Maheshkumar Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Mass.;

3. Sanjaykumar Patel, 45, unlawfully residing in Quincy, Mass.;

4. Dipikaben Patel, 40, deported to India after unlawfully residing in Weymouth, Mass.;

5. Rameshbhai Patel, 52, unlawfully residing in Eubank, Ky.;

6. Amitabahen Patel, 43, unlawfully residing in Plainville, Mass.;

7. Ronakkumar Patel, 28, unlawfully residing in Maryland Heights, Miss.;

8. Sangitaben Patel, 36, unlawfully residing in Randolph, Mass.;

9. Minkesh Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio;

10. Sonal Patel, 42, unlawfully residing in Perrysburg, Ohio; and

11. Mitul Patel, 40, unlawfully residing in Worcester, Mass.

Jitendrakumar Patel, Maheshkumar Patel, Sanjaykumar Patel, Amitabahen Patel, Sangitaben Patel and Mitul Patel were arrested in Massachusetts and released following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston earlier Friday.

Rameshbhai Patel, Ronakkumar Patel, Sonal Patel and Minkesh Patel were arrested and made their initial appearances in Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.

They will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the charging documents, in March 2023, Rambhai Patel and his co-conspirators set up and carried out staged armed robberies of at least six convenience/liquor stores and fast food restaurants in Massachusetts, and more elsewhere.

Prosecutors allege that the purpose of the staged robberies was to allow the clerks present to claim that they were victims of a violent crime on an application for U non-immigration status (U Visa).

A U Visa is available to victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and who have been helpful to law enforcement in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.

In the course of the alleged staged robberies, prosecutors said the “robber” would threaten store clerks and/or owners with an apparent firearm before taking cash from the register and fleeing, while the interaction was captured on store surveillance video.

The clerks and/or owners would then wait five or more minutes until the “robber” had escaped before calling police to report the “crime.”

Prosecutors said the “victims” are alleged to have each paid Patel to participate in the scheme. In turn, Patel allegedly paid the store owners for the use of their stores for the staged robbery.

Patel, the “robber,” and the getaway driver were previously charged and convicted.

The 11 defendants charged on Friday are accused of either arranging with the organizer to set up each robbery, or paying for themselves or a family member to participate as a “victim.”

The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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