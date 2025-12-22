‘Incredibly painful’: Beloved Mass. farm closing its doors after more than 100 years

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts farm that has offered fresh produce and flowers to visitors for generations is closing its doors after more than 100 years.

Petruzzi Farms in East Brookfield announced news of the closure in a heartfelt Facebook post over the weekend.

“With heavy hearts, we’re sharing news we never imagined we’d have to write. After 104 years, Petruzzi Farms will be closing its doors,” the post read. “This decision did not come easily. Farming isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are. Letting go of something so deeply rooted in our family and community is incredibly painful, but we know it’s time."

Petruzzi Farms named high costs, weather, and challenges with finding help as some of the factors in the decision to shut down operations.

“This land has seen generations of hard work, early mornings, dirty hands, and full hearts. It has weathered storms, celebrated good seasons, and carried our family’s hopes for more than a century,” the farm wrote. “Unfortunately, rising costs, extreme increase of water bill, help becoming harder to find, and the weather that hasn’t been in our favor these past few years has made it impossible to continue.”

The Saturday announcement generated hundreds of comments and reactions, with many regulars sharing fond memories of visits to the farm.

