Man charged with assault and battery on an officer following OUI crash in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A man is facing assault and battery on a police officer after an OUI crash in Milford.

According to police on Monday, around 9:50 p.m., officers received a call for a hit-and-run crash at the Nouria gas station, located at 97 Cedar Street in Milford.

The caller stated that a silver Audi SUV struck a vehicle in front of Nouria before leaving toward Fortune Boulevard and crashing again.

Upon arrival, officers observed a silver Audi SUV backed into a stone wall on Fortune Boulevard, directly across from Nouria.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the vehicle in question traveling in reverse into a parked black pick-up truck before continuing in reverse over a nearby grass island, across Fortune Boulevard, before ultimately coming to a halt when colliding with a stone wall.

Around 10:08 p.m., Joseph Marsden, 58, of Holliston, MA, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

While in custody, Marsden was increasingly assaultive, striking one officer and threatening to sexually assault another, police saifd.

“I reviewed the video of the incident, and it is a shock that no one was injured.” Said Milford Chief of Police Robert Tusino.

Marsden was charged with OUI, assault, and battery on a police officer, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and malicious destruction of property.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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