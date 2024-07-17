Incredible photos show ominous clouds hovering over Massachusetts as severe weather moves through

GARDNER, Mass. — Severe summer weather rolled through parts of New England on Tuesday evening, prompting an array of storm watches and warnings in Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings across the region as heavy rain, lightning, and damaging wind gusts wreaked havoc on some communities, leaving thousands without power. At one point, a tornado warning was issued in Hampshire County.

Many Boston 25 News viewers captured incredible images showing dark, ominous clouds in the sky as the storms rolled through.

Eric Hulette, of Gardner, shared photos and video of a menacing cloud formation of Crystal Lake.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Crystal Lake in Gardner -- Credit Eric Hulette (Crystal Lake in Gardner -- Credit Eric Hulette)

Mary Duquette shared an image of what she described as a “tornado warning at our farm in New Braintree.”

New Braintree (Tornado warning at farm in New Braintree -- Credit Mary Duquette)

Sharon McCaffrey shared images showing similar clouds over Triple Knoll Farm in Hollis, New Hampshire.

Triple Knoll Farm in Hollis, NH 2 credit Sharon McCaffrey (Triple Knoll Farm in Hollis, NH -- Credit Sharon McCaffrey)

Triple Knoll Farm Hollis NH 2 credit Sharon McCaffrey (Triple Knoll Farm in Hollis, NH -- Credit Sharon McCaffrey)

More storms are expected Wednesday in Massachusetts, moving west to east starting in the early evening.

“Torrential rain and damaging gusts are expected with that late-day round of rain. Spotty showers and storms will continue overnight as a front passes slowly across the area,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast.

For more on the expected severe weather, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group