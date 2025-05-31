‘Inappropriate behavior’: Hanover Public Schools releases statement after wild senior prank

HANOVER, Mass. — What began as a harmless prank shortly crossed the line, as Hanover Public Schools addressed a disastrous senior prank.

In a joint statement released by Hanover High School Principal Matthew Mattos and Superintendent Matthew Ferron on Thursday night, around 90 students, all presumably seniors in the Class of ‘25, entered the school after hours to perform their senior prank.

Unfortunately, students went a little overboard, and it turned into “inappropriate behavior.”

“The actions taken were immature, disrespectful, and fell far short of the creativity or humor typically associated with senior pranks.”

Around 11 PM, Hanover police noticed suspicious activity coming from the high school. Upon entering the school, they found a huge mess. No students were in the building. The principal was notified.

As a result of the prank, no permanent damage was done, but administrators and school workers were left with a hefty cleanup, including items like toilet paper, confetti, paper towels, and plastic wrap. School officials say that the most time-consuming part of the cleanup involved smashed fruit, which was mostly pineapples scattered all through the school.

Video shows the aftermath of the “prank”.

“I was honestly disgusted when I first came in,” Alexa Sawin, a Junior at Hanover High, said.

Admin, teachers, custodial staff, and students were able to clean up the building and get the school fully operational by 8 AM on Friday.

“It was just really sad and upsetting to see the teachers in such a distraught way, one of my science teachers almost cried in front of us because he was just so disappointed in them,” Sawin said.

Since the incident, officers of the Class of 2025 have taken ownership of the incident and have issued a formal apology. They will also cover any costs related to custodial overtime, professional cleaning services, or any damaged items that are discovered.

“While the actions of those involved were clearly inappropriate, we also recognize that young people make mistakes, and this moment presents an important opportunity for learning, growth, and accountability.”

At this time, Hanover police are investigating to determine those involved, but their identities and disciplinary actions will remain confidential.

