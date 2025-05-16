Important ruling made on day 17 of Karen Read retrial as judge issues message for the jury

DEDHAM, Mass. — An important ruling was made by Judge Beverly Cannone on day 17 of testimony in the retrial of Karen Read.

Right after the jury was sent home for the weekend, Cannone announced that she’s not going to penalize the prosecution for entering new evidence.

One of Read’s lawyers called it an “ambush.”

“We are getting near the end and there will be no more comment,” Yannetti said.

Karen Read wished reporters a good weekend but that was it outside of court after the ruling did not go in her favor.

“The defendant has not persuaded me of undue surprise or unfair prejudice by this information,” Cannone said.

A prosecution expert shifted the timing of a “trigger” event that was recorded by Read’s Lexus. That data is expected to be compared to the last movement of John O’Keefe’s phone.

“There is no changes in the time,” Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan said. “Because their expert made an improper conclusion. It’s not our fault.”

A State Police scientist, Andre Porto, testified that DNA from John O’Keefe and two other individuals were found on Read’s taillight, and a broken cocktail glass found at the crime scene.

“The DNA profile was interpreted as a mixture of three contributors,” Porto said.

And Judge Cannone has a new message for the jury:

“Just think, just listen,” she said. “Don’t talk. Don’t make any facial expressions. No muttering under your breath. No audible noises because people need to hear what’s going on.”

We don’t know what prompted those remarks to the jury.

Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel says he personally saw one juror visibly react to testimony, but that’s it.

The trial resumes on Monday.

