‘Immeasurable loss’: Mass. leaders mourning sudden death of longtime state representative

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Local politicians are mourning the sudden death of a longtime state representative who served as a “tireless advocate for the people of Massachusetts” for more than two decades.

Susan Williams Gifford, Republican State Representative for the 2nd Plymouth District, passed suddenly from cancer at the age of 64 at her home on Tuesday, according to an announcement on Wednesday. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death.

Gifford was first elected State Representative in November of 2002 to serve constituents in the towns of Middleboro, Carver, and Wareham. She most recently served as the Minority Whip in the House of Representatives.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was among the first to react to Gifford’s passing.

“Representative Gifford was a strong advocate for her district, her community, and her constituents. I am grateful for her friendship, and the more than two decades of service she provided to the 2nd Plymouth District and beyond,” Baker said in a statement. “My heart goes out to her family and friends as we mourn the loss of an incredible advocate for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

Gifford always followed her promise to “put people first,” advocating for our seniors, veterans, local fishermen, and cranberry growers, House Minority Leader Brad Jones recalled.

“Susan often said her number one priority as a legislator was ‘putting people first’ and she excelled at doing that, whether she was helping constituents resolve a problem or working on behalf of the residents of Carver, Middleboro, and Wareham to secure funding for critical local programs and projects,” Jones said in a statement.

Gifford also worked to deliver the first tax cuts to the state in over 20 years and to make Massachusetts more affordable for all.

“Susan reminded us all what it truly means to serve the people of the Commonwealth. The ripple effect of her loss will be felt throughout the communities that she served,” former Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to her husband Mark and her family as we all mourn her loss.”

Current Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she’s “deeply saddened” by Gifford’s passing.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Representative Susan Williams Gifford. She was a dedicated public servant who always put the needs of her constituents first,” Healey said in a statement. “We will miss her partnership and leadership. My heart goes out to her loved ones, staff, and colleagues in the House during this difficult time.”

MassGOP Chair Amy Carnevale also expressed her heartfelt condolences.

“Susan inspired conservative women across Massachusetts to engage in politics. Her leadership was defined by an unwavering commitment to her values, coupled with a unique kindness that touched everyone she encountered,” Carnevale said in a statement. “This is an immeasurable loss for all of us.”

Gifford’s family has requested privacy as they mourn.

