Images give first look inside illegal nightclub in basement of Boston home

BOSTON — New images shared with Boston 25 offer a look inside an illegal nightclub in the basement of a multi-family home in Boston that was busted last week when police were called to a rowdy house party.

Boston Inspectional Services photos showed a fully-stocked bar, multiple hookahs, red party cups scattered about, and a hot plate cooktop resting on a folding chair in the basement of 24 Rexford Road in Mattapan.

The basement nightclub had been infuriating neighbors for months, according to police.

Neighbors told police the loud basement “parties” at the house have been an ongoing issue since June, with “multiple” disturbance calls made since July.

“Every weekend is a big party and the aftermath is like trash, bottles, the loudness,” one neighbor who asked not to be identified told Boston 25. “Forty years on this street and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Illegal basement nightclub inside Boston home busted by police (Inspectional Services Department)

Boston police noted in an incident report that partygoers threatened responding officers and tossed alcoholic drinks at them.

Police seized three guns and arrested two men for disorderly conduct and trespassing, among other charges.

A bulkhead door to the basement was padlocked from the outside, preventing people inside the basement from getting out, responding officers noted. Smoke alarms were blaring and a knock on a side door yielded no response.

When officers used a battering ram to breach the home, they found more than 50 “revelers” with hookahs set up throughout the basement, open bottles of alcohol, multiple air conditioners running “with no ventilation leading outside,” and smoke billowing from the hookahs, vapes, and marijuana, according to police.

Police evacuated the basement and video showed dozens of people running away and hopping a fence.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group