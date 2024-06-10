‘I’m sick of it’: North End restaurateur charged in shooting accused of cutting off GPS bracelet

BOSTON — A North End restaurateur charged in connection with a brazen shooting outside a popular pastry shop last year was rearrested over the weekend after police say he cut off his GPS bracelet and threatened to “kill somebody.”

Patrick Mendoza, 55, was taken into custody late Saturday night for violating his probation by removing his electronic monitoring device, according to a Boston Police Department arrest report.

“Officers recovered Mendoza’s electronic monitoring device directly from his person, which appeared to be cut,” police wrote in the report. “Officers asked Mendoza why he cut the bracelet and he replied, ‘I’m tired and sick of it.’”

Mendoza also allegedly told officers that he was “definitely gonna kill somebody.”

“[Mendoza] has recently been ‘going through it’ and exhibiting erratic behavior,” police stated in the report. “Mendoza was extremely stressed about the criminal case pending against him.”

Police say surveillance video shows Mendoza firing a gun at a victim last summer outside Modern Pasty on Hanover Street on July 12, 2023.

New video shows brazen shooting in front of popular pastry shop in Boston’s North End

Prosecutors said Mendoza, who was riding a bike when the shots rang out, was specifically targeting a man who lives above Modern Pastry whom he has allegedly feuded with for decades.

At the time, Mendoza co-owned Monica’s Trattoria.

Mendoza is facing several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery using a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery.

Mendoza had been out on bail and under home confinement.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group