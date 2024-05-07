Restaurant owner charged in North End shooting last year out on bail, under home confinement

BOSTON — A North End restaurant owner charged with shooting at a man outside a popular pastry shop last year is now out on bail and under home confinement.

Police say surveillance video shows Patrick Mendoza firing at the victim last summer outside Modern Pasty on Hanover Street while riding a bicycle on July 12, 2023.

Patrick Mendoza

Mendoza, then 54, was arrested in Falmouth several days later.

At the time, Mendoza co-owned “Monica’s Trattoria.”

Prosecutors said Mendoza served probation for an assault involving the same man back in 2019.

Mendoza was released from jail last week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group