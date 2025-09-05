‘I’d never work again’: Mass. residents dreaming big ahead of Saturday’s $1.7B Powerball jackpot

NORWOOD, Mass. — People in Massachusetts headed to Lucky Mart in Norwood Friday, in preparation for Saturday’s big Powerball jackpot.

Saturday’s jackpot is now at an estimated $1.7 billion after no one matched all six numbers Wednesday night.

However, Massachusetts did see some small-prized winners.

“Good luck to them, I bet they wish they had one more number to win big money,” Powerball player John Lewis said.

Those playing the Powerball told Boston 25 News that they’re hoping this weekend is their time to shine.

“Usually I play six of my own numbers and then I play a bunch of random Quick Picks and go to a bunch of random stores and buy them but I’m trying to win so please nobody else play, alright?” Tony Destito, another Powerball player joked.

Unfortunately for Destito, he’s not the only one playing.

“I would love to know how to win but all I do is I purchase one ticket, usually do a Quick Pick so if I don’t win, I have someone to blame,” Paul Cavolowsky said.

The odds of winning the Powerball are about 1 in 292 million.

Ryann Watt told Boston 25 News, he decided to opt out of purchasing a ticket.

“The odds are not in my favor at least,” Watt said.

However, someone has to win eventually.

“I’d never work again that’s for sure,” Destito said.

Saturday’s drawing is set for 10:59 p.m.

