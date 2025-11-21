Iconic North Shore restaurant closes its doors for good after 80 years

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — After eight decades as a cornerstone of the North Shore dining scene, Hawthorne by the Sea and Anthony’s Pier 4 Café have closed their doors for good.

The Athanas family shared the news in a Facebook post, expressing gratitude for generations of loyal patrons and staff.

“For 80 years, we have had the immense privilege of being part of your lives and the fabric of the Swampscott community,” the family wrote in a statement. The restaurants were founded by Anthony Athanas, a pioneer in the industry who made Swampscott his home and raised his family there.

Three years ago, the Athanas family sold the waterfront property to the Town of Swampscott in what officials called the largest open space acquisition in 50 years.

As the town moves forward with its plans, the family says it is time for them to move on.

The statement thanked customers for their unwavering support and highlighted the dedication of staff members, some of whom have worked at the restaurants for more than four decades.

“Their commitment to excellence has been invaluable,” the family said.

The Athanas family closed with heartfelt appreciation, writing, “Serving several generations of families has been our greatest honor.”

