Iconic Citgo sign to be re-lit in Boston this week

BOSTON — One of Boston’s most recognizable landmarks will light up the city once again this week.

The iconic Citgo sign will be relit Thursday following a project that moved the sign 120 feet east and raised it 30 feet to ensure it remains visible.

The sign has been a fixture of the Boston skyline since 1940.

A public re-lighting ceremony will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Commonwealth Avenue Mall in Kenmore Square.

The event is free and open to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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