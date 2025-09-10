ICE vehicle parked outside Mass. church sparks war of words between Gov. Healey, Border Czar Homan

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — As ICE ramps up its “Patriot 2.0″immigration enforcement operation in the Bay State, tensions between Governor Maura Healey and White House Border Czar Tom Homan are heating up.

The latest verbal spar between the two is over what happened outside a church in Chestnut Hill.

During a national TV interview, Healey claimed an ICE vehicle was parked outside St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church during a Spanish mass on Sunday. Homan is calling it a bold-faced lie.

Boston 25 News obtained a picture of an ICE vehicle that was taken just after 2:15 p.m. Saturday, right outside of the church on Commonwealth Avenue, located just next to Boston College’s main campus.

Boston 25 reached out to Boston College Police, who told us an ICE vehicle was briefly parked outside the church on Saturday, but there were no sightings on Sunday. The archdiocese also told us the same thing.

We heard from both Healey and Homan, who doubled down on their positions on ICE.

“I support local and state law enforcement, and what we’re seeing is political theater if it’s meant to create fear, intimidate, scare whole communities, scare people from going to work or scare people from going to school, that’s not making people safer,” Healey said.

“For every public safety trip, for every national security trip, ICE has taken on the street and made the community safer, shame on Governor Healey and Mayor Wu,” Homan said. “Shame on both of them. They should be calling the White House, thanking President Trump, and thanking ICE for making their communities safer.”

Homan went on to give examples of four arrests ICE made in Boston over the last few days, and cited their criminal charges.

Healey says she’s all about prosecuting the bad guys, but added intimidation and fear don’t make the public safer.

