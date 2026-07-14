Fatal ICE-involved shooting in Maine sparks federal investigation

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police in Maine are investigating the nation’s second fatal shooting involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel in less than a week.

A 26-year-old Colombian man was killed Wednesday morning in Biddeford, Maine, while reportedly on his way to work, according to the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition. The group said the man was authorized to work in the United States.

The shooting comes just days after an ICE agent fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in Houston, Texas, raising new questions about the use of force by immigration officers.

Cell phone video captured the aftermath of the shooting in Biddeford.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE agents attempted to stop the man’s vehicle. Officials allege he tried to flee, prompting an officer to open fire out of concern for public safety.

One witness said they saw a small white car surrounded by people attempting to stop it before the shooting occurred.

“I see a small white car being corralled by two men trying to stop it from losing control around the intersection,” the witness said. “And all of a sudden, all these plainclothes vested men started running down the street, abandoning their cars kind of everywhere with regular people behind them.”

Federal officials said the man had been ordered to leave the country and described the vehicle as being used as a threat.

“He had been given an order to leave the country. He was in a vehicle, pulled out in the vehicle, and the term the secretary used was ‘weaponized the vehicle,’ officials said.

The incident has prompted calls from state leaders and advocacy groups for a full investigation into what happened.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she was “disgusted” by the shooting and called for accountability.

In a statement, Healey wrote:

“President Trump and ICE are killing people, scaring communities, wrecking our economies, and doing lasting damage to America.”

Maine state officials are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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