‘I was being preyed upon’: Dorchester woman and her dog attacked by neighbor’s pit bull mix

DORCHESTER — A Dorchester woman said she and her emotional support dog were left bloodied and bruised after they were attacked last week by her neighbor’s pit bull, Chow Chow mix.

She said this is the second time her 6-pound dog named Prince has been attacked by the other dog. However, she claimed this time was far more violent.

Jenny Figueroa spoke to Boston 25 Tuesday about Thursday’s incident.

“I’m even traumatized,” she said. “I have flash backs of the event at random times.”

Figueroa claimed she was taking out the trash and walking her dog on Sandpiper Lane in Dorchester Thursday morning when her neighbor’s dog bolted right at them.

She explained, “He was circling me as if he was looking for his prey. I felt as if I was being preyed upon with my dog.”

Figueroa claimed the dog, weighing more than 100 pounds, was leaping on toward Prince who was on her shoulders. She had a trash bag in the other hand.

Ring camera footage from her Dorchester home shows the incident.

“He bit my back, and he proceeds to lunge his whole weight on me to knock me over,” Figueroa said.

While on the ground, she remembered, “All I see is a dog pick up my dog with his mouth. I immediately went and I tried to grab my dog by his legs to let go of the grip. But, of course, he locked jaws with him.”

She was able to free Prince from the dog’s jaws. Meanwhile, Figueroa said the owner’s daughter brought the dog off a leash inside.

Boston Police said they responded to the scene Thursday morning alongside animal control. Both need immediate medical attention.

Figueroa suffered a broken knuckle on her middle finger. Prince is recovering from two gashes on his upper back.

Both are expected to fully recover.

According to Figueroa, the owners of the dog refuse to respond or acknowledge the incident.

She told Boston 25 that she filed a complaint with police about the incident.

“Of course I want to see the owner face charges,” she finished. “If you know you’re dog’s a big dog and likes to tussle with little dogs or whatever, just keep your dog on a leash.”

Boston 25 reached out to Olmsted Green who Figueroa claimed manages the property. We are still waiting to hear back.

