‘I love everyone here’: Walpole hockey manager with William’s syndrome scores goal on senior night

WALPOLE, Mass. — On Senior Night, the longtime Walpole High School hockey team manager’s dreams became a reality.

Coleman Walsh, a senior at Walpole High, has served as the manager of the team for the last four years. He’s suffered from William’s Syndrome since he was born – a condition that leads to behavioral or cognitive medical challenges.

He’s also spent the last eight years helping Babson College’s men’s hockey team.

But Saturday afternoon against North Attleboro, the manager suited up and started for the Timberwolves.

Coleman, in front of a packed Cadillac of Norwood Ice Arena, scored the opening goal and was able to celebrate with his team and the student body.

Walsh spoke to Boston 25 after his first-period goal.

“It was a pretty emotional and special moment for me,” Walsh said.

His coach gave Walsh a 24-hour notice he’d be starting.

Walsh added, “I had so much excitement! I was thinking about it basically all day … I love everything they do for me.”

Coach Ron Dowd called it a special moment for the entire program.

“He has given me and taught me more about life than I could ever team him,” said Dowd. “You look over, you see him and he’s smiling. It puts everything in perspective.”

Walpole High School will be entering the playoffs now, with Coleman back in his manager and motivation duties.

His message to the team: “Let’s get moving, and move your feet!”

