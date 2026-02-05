‘I get to go with my Dad’: Patriots fan wins 2 Super Bowl tickets during contest at send-off rally

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Superbowl weekend is here, and one lucky fan scored two tickets during last weekend’s Super Bowl rally send-off.

For Duncan Tarver, it’s more than just football; this is a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and he knows exactly who he’s bringing along: his Dad!

“Things are meant to be. I walked up to one that was in seat 6, and I looked at it, and I said, ‘That’s not the one,’ and I walked in the next row, and I went for number 7. Silly enough, seven championships, seven rings,” said Tarver.

Duncan is one of the lucky winners who scored two tickets and an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl 60 during Bud Light’s contest at the patriots send off rally. He tells Boston 25 this win is personal, as his father, Aaron, battles stage four cancer.

Duncan’s love for football started with his mother, Michelle. She says she manifested this moment. “I am so happy for him, I’ve always wanted him to be able to go,” she told Boston 25 News.

Duncan says he hopes this trip is a way to give back to his Dad.

