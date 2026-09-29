‘I don’t think it’s going anywhere’: Job seekers pack BU for Boston AI Week

BOSTON — Job seekers packed Boston University on Tuesday for Boston AI Week.

The AI job fair was held at Metcalf Hall and brought job seekers face-to-face with companies working in the field.

The national debate over AI is not necessarily pushing them away from the industry. Instead, many are trying to determine what role they can play as technology continues to expand.

“I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” said Judah Phillips, the founder and board chair of Boston AI Week.

The event comes as federal lawmakers debate how the government should oversee increasingly powerful AI systems.

Massachusetts Congresswoman Lori Trahan is co-sponsoring the bipartisan Frontier Act. It would establish risk-management and transparency requirements for developers of some advanced AI systems, including requirements surrounding safety incidents.

“It’s the strongest AI safety bill that has ever been introduced at any level of government, and it’s ready to move as soon as the leadership at the House gives it the green light,” Trahan told Boston 25 News.

Trahan said as AI development continues, transparency and safety reporting are increasingly important.

“It’s accelerating at a rate that no one had imagined,” Trahan said.

The White House is pushing for a national approach to AI policy rather than a patchwork of different state requirements.

“We need to focus on guardrails that actually matter,” Trahan said.

“That’s exactly why people need to get involved,” Phillips said. “We need people who are passionate about it and want to understand it.”

Phillips said job seekers have an opportunity to meet companies developing AI technology in the Boston area and take part in an industry that could help shape the future economy.

“They have the opportunity to meet the companies that are developing in the area and that they’re able to participate on where the economy is going,” Phillips said.

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