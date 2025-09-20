‘I can feel him’: Basketball tournament honors teen who died after trying spicy chip challenge

WORCESTER, Mass. — Hoops for Harris is honoring the life of a 14-year-old who died two years ago after trying a viral spicy chip challenge.

It was a friendly but competitive tournament among high school students from Worcester and Shrewsbury.

“I can feel him, he would have said, ‘this is epic, mommy, I’m so excited’,” said Lois Wolobah, the mother of Harris Wolobah.

Harris died on September 1, 2023, after trying the vial “Paqui One Chip Challenge”, which involves eating an extremely spicy chip.

Harris’ favorite sport was basketball, which he played at Doherty Memorial High School.

“Basketball was Harris’ life,” said Lois.

“This is something he loved to do,” said a friend of Harris. “It was a lifestyle.”

With great memories comes great heartache for the Wolobah family.

One of the attorneys representing them said they are still fighting a wrongful death lawsuit against the manufacturer of the single spicy chip that went viral on social media.

“We’re dealing with a lot of legal issues in court right now so there’s not much to report on that but we’re confident and we’re resigned to getting justice for this family and really all kids who could be exposed to something dangerous,” said attorney Doug Sheff.

Harris’ cause of death was listed as cardiopulmonary arrest.

But as Sheff and his team work to bring Harris justice, Lois is thankful for the love her family has received throughout the last two years.

“I mean just being here seeing everybody in society but not seeing my son, that alone is emotional but I’m also grateful to see all the kids that came out to support him and support our family,” Lois said.

