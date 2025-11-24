‘I am eternally grateful for everyone’: community supports turkey farm after fire

HAMPTON, NH — A family-run farm in Hampton has gone through a lot in the past week. A fire sparked on the Hurd Farm property early Tuesday morning. More than 70 live turkeys were lost as well as about 40 birds that were already processed. They were able to save about half of the birds that were being held in the building.

“I heard my sister screaming fire! The barns on fire,” Morgan Hurd said. “I looked out the window and this whole thing was just a blaze.”

The family lives on the farm, right across the street where they say an open-sided metal building caught fire around 1 a.m. last Tuesday. They had the turkeys and other equipment inside the structure. An old tractor that’s been in the families for generations was burned as well. The Hurd Family has been farming there since 1923.

“The land means everything. It’s been in our family forever, my dad’s been a farmer all his life,” Morgan said. “Just sitting my parents sitting here looking at it just burning with nothing we could do was just so devastating.”

Morgan said she was grateful no humans were hurt, but she was worried if they’d be able to get turkeys to everyone who ordered one, just about a week before Thanksgiving. Since 2010, selling turkeys has been a big money-maker for the family.

Their busiest day of the year is the Sunday before Thanksgiving as most people go to the farm to buy their turkeys. The family felt a lot of love when people were lining their street and around the corner Sunday morning to show their support.

“I’m so grateful that everybody showed up. It’s crazy it really is,” Morgan said. “It’s so hard to accept so much generosity but I’m eternally grateful for everyone.”

The Hurds say people from all over New England and as far away as California have sent them supportive messages and donations.

“It’s humbling it really is just knowing how much people care.”

As of Sunday night, there is no word on what caused the fire. The family says propane tanks inside the building created loud noises and created large flames.

They want to rebuild the structure and buy new equipment. You can donate to their cause here.

