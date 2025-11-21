I-495 in Andover reopens after tractor-trailer crash spills gravel all over highway

ANDOVER, Mass. — A tractor-trailer rollover on a stretch of Interstate 495 that runs through the Merrimack Valley backed up traffic for miles on Friday morning.

The truck crashed on the northbound side of the highway in Andover at Exit 97B around 7 a.m., spilling gravel in the roadway near Interstate 93.

All northbound lanes were initially closed to accommodate a large emergency response. The highway fully reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

Tractor-trailer rollover North Andover

Video from the scene showed the truck resting on its side, sprawled across multiple lanes, and a plow wheel loader working to clear the gravel.

At one point during the morning commute, drivers faced gridlock traffic all the way back to Chelmsford. MassDOT warned of delays for “several hours.”

It wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group