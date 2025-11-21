Tractor-trailer crash on I-495 in Merrimack Valley backs up traffic for miles

ANDOVER, Mass. — A tractor-trailer rollover on a stretch of Interstate 495 that runs through the Merrimack Valley backed up traffic for miles on Friday morning.

The truck crashed on the northbound side of the highway in Andover at Exit 97B around 7 a.m., spilling gravel in the roadway near Interstate 93.

All northbound lanes were initially closed to accommodate a large emergency response, but the right lane has since reopened.

Update: right lane has reopened. Two left lanes remain closed. https://t.co/4JJojYbJbL — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 21, 2025

Tractor-trailer rollover North Andover

Video from the scene showed the truck resting on its side, sprawled across multiple lanes.

As of 8:30 a.m., motorists were dealing with gridlock traffic all the way back into Chelmsford.

Drivers were urged to seek an alternate route, with MassDOT warning of delays for “several hours.”

It wasn’t clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

