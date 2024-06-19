Local HVAC crews swamped during pre-summer heat wave

MILLBURY, Mass. — HVAC technicians are swamped responding to emergency service calls, installing new air conditioning units and performing routine checks amid the pre-summer heat wave Massachusetts is experiencing this week.

Joey Viveiros, an installer for Landry Mechanical, endured Tuesday’s extreme heat working on two new mini splits for a Milford family’s home.

“I just like putting these things in. It’s so much fun. I really enjoy it: the line sets, the duct work. I just love my job,” Viveiros said, drilling a hole through the concrete foundation. “It makes me feel great… to make somebody else more comfortable.”

Landry Mechanical lightened its schedule and has all crews on standby in preparation for the near-100-degree heat and the current influx of emergency calls.

Crews are working around the clock, prioritizing existing clients and the elderly to keep them safe and comfortable.

The Millbury-based company aims for repairs within 24 hours, and if a replacement part is not available, Landry offers temporary relief with window or floor ACs.

The conditions are difficult even for experienced technicians. A different, Southcoast-based company sent Boston 25 News a photo Tuesday of a thermostat reading on the job in an Easton attic: 123 degrees.

“It’s tough. It’s not easy, I’ll tell you that. But we just take it step by step and drink plenty of fluids,” Viveiros said, adding that he makes sure to limit his time in attics and the hottest environments for his own safety.

To avoid a central air failure, Viveiros urges people to resist the urge to set their thermostat below the high 60s.

“If you crank it really, really low, the coils will freeze, the AC will be blowing out warm air, and you could damage your system,” Viveiros said.

Viveiros also stresses the importance of changing AC air filters regularly.

Whether you have central air or not, closing shades or blinds during peak sun exposure, using ceiling fans for airflow and minimizing appliances like the oven can also help keep your house cool.

