Hurricane Milton rips the roof off Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, was badly damaged Wednesday night by mighty Hurricane Milton’s ferocious winds.

Television and drone images showed that the fabric that serves as the domed building’s roof had been ripped to shreds.

It was not immediately clear if there was damage inside the stadium.

The Rays’ stadium was not being used as a shelter, but the Tampa Bay Times reported that it was being used as “a staging site for workers” who were brought to the area to deal with the storm’s aftermath.

The stadium opened in 1990 and initially cost $138 million.

It was due to be replaced in time for the 2028 season with a $1.3 billion ballpark.

