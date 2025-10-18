Hunters find remains of 2 people deep in woods of Mass. state forest

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after a group of hunters discovered the remains of two people deep in the woods of a Massachusetts state forest on Saturday morning, authorities said.

The hunters were in Freetown-Fall River State Forest near Copicut Road for the opening day of pheasant hunting season when they stumbled upon a Honda Accord and located the remains nearby, according to the Fall River Police Department.

The Bristol District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the discovery was the skeletal remains of two adults.

Investigators were continuing to process the scene for evidence late Saturday afternoon.

“Based on preliminary findings, all current evidence indicates that there are no outside actors involved,” the police department said in a statement.

The DA’s office further noted that a suicide note was located inside the vehicle.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Fall River police with the investigation.

Earlier this morning, our agency was contacted by a group of hunters who were in the state forest for the opening day of... Posted by City of Fall River Police Department on Saturday, October 18, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group