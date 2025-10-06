Hundreds walk in Chelsea to support ALS and MS patients, raising $75k for Leonard Florence Center

CHELSEA, Mass. — The ALS and MS Walk for Living took place today in Chelsea, drawing around 600 participants to support the Leonard Florence Center for Living.

The annual event, now in its 17th year, aims to raise funds for patient care programs at the Leonard Florence Center for Living, a revolutionary nursing home that allows residents to live active and independent lives.

“So I’ve been doing this walk for about 15 years, I see the ALS patients,” said Marcy Grand of the Jeffrey & Susan Brudnick Center for Living. “The life they have there at the center is like beyond anywhere else.”

Today’s event successfully raised more than $75,000 to support the center’s initiatives.

Participants and supporters can continue to contribute by visiting ‘walkforliving.org’.

