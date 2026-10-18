Hundreds take part in Haunted Walk benefiting Shriners Children’s Boston

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Hundreds of people got into the Halloween spirit on Sunday while helping support specialized pediatric care at Shriners Children’s Boston.

The hospital held its 7th annual Boston Haunted Walk on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Garden at Elm Bank in Wellesley, drawing close to 400 participants.

The Halloween-themed fundraiser featured costumes, face painting, refreshments, and raffle prizes for participating families.

Organizers say the Boston Haunted Walk has now raised more than $3 million over its seven-year history, with proceeds benefiting patient care at Shriners Children’s Boston.

Two Shriners Children’s Boston patient families co-chaired this year’s event: Ben and his mother, Jessica, and John Jr. and his family.

Money raised through the walk supports pediatric burn care, reconstructive plastic surgery, and cleft lip and palate care. Shriners Children’s Boston provides care regardless of a family’s ability to pay or insurance status.

More information about the fundraiser is available at Boston Haunted Walk.

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