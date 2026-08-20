Hundreds rally for Lindsay Clancy as supporters call for mental health reform

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Plymouth Superior Court on Thursday morning, standing in solidarity with Lindsay Clancy as testimony continued in the high-profile murder trial of the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children.

The silent “Stand in Peace” demonstration began at 8 a.m., with a designated, roped-off area set up outside the courthouse for a sea of people who arrived dressed in pink to champion mental healthcare.

The large crowd lined the courthouse grounds as Clancy arrived. Supporters couldn’t see Clancy herself, but watched as the vehicle transporting her entered the courthouse.

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Many who attended said they believe the case exposes failures within the mental healthcare system and hope it sparks a broader conversation about treatment for women experiencing serious postpartum mental health issues.

“I think it’s about time that women’s health is brought into focus,” one woman in the crowd said. “Mental health is very important to my family and me. I’ve lost loved ones to suicide before. I just think that the mental health system really needs a wake-up call.”

Clancy is charged with murdering her three children in January 2023. Her attorneys argue she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, was heavily medicated, and is not criminally responsible for her actions.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington said the public response reflects concerns about how mental health patients are treated.

“I think that it’s the mental health system. I hate to use the word health care because unfortunately in this case we can see it hasn’t been health care,” Reddington said. “They think it shines a light on this issue. I mean, when a woman is going through what so many people do, and they go to a doctor, and the doctor says, you know, here, take this pill, take that pill, take this pill, and then they basically treat them for 15, 20 minutes and send them on their way. It’s just not right.”

Prosecutors, however, contend that Clancy deliberately planned the killings and should be held criminally responsible.

The defense is expected to call at least one more witness before resting its case, which could happen as early as Thursday.

Once the defense rests, prosecutors will have an opportunity to present rebuttal witnesses before the trial moves closer to closing arguments and jury deliberations.

The case has drawn national attention and continues to generate strong reactions both inside and outside the courtroom as jurors weigh competing arguments about Clancy’s mental state at the time of the deaths.

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