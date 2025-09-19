Hundreds gather outside State House for vigil honoring Charlie Kirk

BOSTON — Hundreds of people gathered outside the State House Thursday night for a vigil honoring conservative activist Charlie Kirk, a week after he was killed.

“I just wanted to come out and show my respect for Charlie Kirk and we can’t be silenced and we’re not being violent, we just want to come together and pray,” said Katie Baker.

“He was assassinated, so I just want to pray for his family and we’re all here to pray,” said Hailey Walsh, who left candles on the steps of the State House.

People left messages, candles and flowers on the steps of the State House to honor him.

“Honestly I feel like it’s a sadness and heaviness that you just can’t really shake and we’re all Americans and we need to come together and be one and it’s just not happening as often as we need it to,” said Baker.

Many say Kirk symbolized the right to free speech that should be protected.

“It was a huge loss, I mean, he empowered so many young people to have a voice,” said Lisa Adams, with Moms of Liberty.

Meanwhile, there was a large police presence with barricades to protect this crowd from a small group of protesters in Boston Common.

Police detained at least one person from that crowd, but the vigil remained peaceful overall.

“Not everyone’s gonna be republican, not everyone’s gonna be democrat, but at the end of the day, we need an event like this to come together and show true unity,” said Brian Foley, who organized this vigil.

