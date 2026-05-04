Hundreds gather for annual ‘Step Up for Colleen 5K’ honoring late Danvers teacher

ANDOVER, Mass. — Hundreds of runners participated today in the annual “Step Up for Colleen 5K” in Andover.

The event honors the life of teacher Colleen Ritzer and her commitment to helping and inspiring others.

Ritzer was killed inside Danvers High School in 2013. A 14-year-old student was convicted of her death.

The Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Scholarship Fund has awarded nearly $680,000 in college scholarships since 2013.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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