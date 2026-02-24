Hundreds of flights canceled at Logan Airport as cleanup from blizzard continues

BOSTON — Hundreds of flights are canceled once again at Logan International Airport on Tuesday as crews continue clearing snow from the Blizzard of 2026.

More than 450 flights have been scrapped so far — roughly half of all scheduled arrivals and departures — on top of the nearly 1,000 cancellations recorded Monday at the height of the storm.

Massport officials say the airport is expected to grow busier Tuesday afternoon as airlines work to restore normal operations.

“As flights resume on Tuesday, passengers are reminded that there will be delays as the region digs out from the storm,” Logan Airport said on its website.

Interim Massport CEO Ed Freni said that beginning around 1 p.m., a wave of scheduled inbound flights is expected to arrive, allowing aircraft to turn around for outbound departures.

Freni added that international flights are projected to be fully operational.

Travelers are urged to check their flight status before heading to the airport and to allow extra time to arrive safely as road conditions continue to improve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

