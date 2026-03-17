BOSTON — Hundreds gathered in South Bonton on Tuesday to recognized the 250th anniversary of evacuation day, which honors the moment British troops left the city, and the revolutionary war turned in the colonies’ favor.

A ceremonial procession moved through the South Boston neighborhood, and up to the Dorchester Heights Monument, reenacting the historic transport of artillery that helped drive British forces out of Boston in 1776.

Chief historian with the Massachusetts Historical Society, Kanisorn Wongsrichanalai called it a turning point, led by George Washington and his troops during the Revolutionary War.

Hundreds celebrate Boston’s first victory with 250th anniversary of Evacuation Day

“It’s a good reminder that not only did Boston start the American Revolution, Boston also gave the United States it’s first military victory and really importantly, it gave it hope that this revolutionary movement could succeed,” Wongsrichanalai said.

The event also included a rededication of the newly refurbished Dorchester Heights Monument, honoring the thousands of soldiers and civilians who played a role in ending the nearly year-long siege of Boston.

Dan Burns gives tours at Castle Island and said as a history buff himself, Tuesday’s event was something special.

“I saw the beginning of this. I want to see the end of this. I believe it’s very important what they’re doing and I think all the people here prove that it is important,” Burns said.

Many local officials attended the event, calling it a defining moment, not just in local history, but in the fabric of our nation.

“They did not act for recognition or praise, they acted because the moment called for courage and a call for commitment,” Gov. Maura Healey remarked.

“They had this hill, and they had the heart and determination, the courage to use it,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told the crowd.

Tuesday’s event is part of a yearlong commemoration of Boston’s role in the American Revolution, as the nation gets ready to celebrate 250 years of the United States this summer.

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