Hundreds of Boston hotel workers go on strike after months of contract negotiations

BOSTON — Hundreds of Boston hotel workers have gone on strike after months of contract negotiations.

Almost 900 Boston hotel workers are joining in on the strike including room attendants, front desk agents, doormen, cooks, dishwashers, banquet servers, and others at four hotels across the cities.

The workers are members of the UNITE HERE Local 26 union, and they say they are protesting arduous workloads and wages that aren’t enough to afford the cost of living.

The negotiations between the hotels and the union have reportedly dragged on since April without results.

The workers are from hotels including Hilton Park Plaza, Hilton Logan Airport, Hilton-Hampton Inn Boston Seaport, and Fairmont Copley Plaza.

“I’m on strike because I’m literally tired of working in multiple departments and having an unpredictable weekly schedule just so I can make 40 hours a week,” said Michael Correa, a Barback at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport Hotel for 17 years. “Going on strike is a huge sacrifice, but it’s something I have to do for myself and my two daughters,” Correa added.

Many workers say they are forced to work two or even three jobs because their current pay is not enough to support their families. The Union says that too many hotels took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic by cutting staffing and suspending guest services.

“Hotel workers are fighting for their economic lives,” said Carlos Aramayo, President of UNITE HERE Local 26. “The hotel industry is making massive profits, but wages just aren’t enough to support our families. Service and staffing cuts have made hotel jobs more painful than ever, and we don’t want hotels to become the next airline industry – where guests pay more and get less while workers are left behind. Workers are fed up with the hotels, and we’re on strike to make them pay,” Aramayo added.

Boston 25 reached out to Hilton, Marriot, and Omni for more information but have yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

