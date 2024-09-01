Boston hotel workers poised to strike if deal isn’t reached by Sunday

Medford, Mass — UNITE HERE Local 26, representing union hotel workers across the city, told Boston 25 Saturday they are just hours away from potentially going on strike if a deal isn’t struck.

President Carlos Aramayo is working to negotiate a new contract for those workers with hotels across the city. He tells us those hotels are mainly overseen by Omni, Marriot, and Hilton.

“They’re willing to go on strike to get what they deserve,” Aramayo explained Saturday. “I think the easiest way to explain this is if you ask any hotel worker whether the economy is working for them, they’ll say, ‘Absolutely not.’”

The negotiations between the hotels and the union have reportedly dragged on since April without results.

Aramayo added that more than 3,000 hotels from 30 different hotels across Boston are ready to strike if necessary.

“Folks have been making signs all week, signing up for their strike benefits all week,” Aramayo continued.

The union shared videos and pictures of weeks worth of preparation at their headquarters on Hyde Street for the possible strike.

According to Aramayo, workers are seeking better wages and benefits across the board after enduring industry-wide cuts during the pandemic.

He was unable to share specifics of the negotiations but says their demands are much higher than before.

Aramayo finished, “We are looking for the largest increases in the history of this local.”

Boston 25 reached out to Hilton, Marriot, and Omni for more information but have yet to hear back.

