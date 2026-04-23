4 children, 1 adult hospitalized after being hit by car in Boston

BOSTON — Four children and one adult have been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Boston.
According to police, around 10:29 a.m., officers responded to a radio call for a pedestrian struck at Harrison and East Brookline, Boston.
Upon arrival, office found a group of children who were struck by a vehicle as they were crossing the street.
Four children and one adult were treated on scene by Boston EMS and transported to a local hospital for evaluation and possible minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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