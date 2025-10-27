Human remains found by hunter near river in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, NH — An investigation is underway after human remains were found near a river in Merrimack, NH.

According to New Hampshire State Police, the remains were located by a duck hunter near the banks of the Merrimack River off Wright Avenue on Sunday morning.

Merrimack police responded and requested assistance from Marine Patrol due to the scene’s proximity to the river

According to State police, both agencies are currently conducting a coordinated investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The NHSP’s Major Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have been notified and are assisting with identifying the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or by email at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

